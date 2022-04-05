Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.48). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Blink Charging stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,404. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blink Charging by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

