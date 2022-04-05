Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,300. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

