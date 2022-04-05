Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 110,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.56. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

