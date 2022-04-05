Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the lowest is $4.51. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $3.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $57,573,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 237,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

