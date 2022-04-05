Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.57. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $620.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,062. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

