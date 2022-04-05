Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Marcus posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 195,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $530.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

