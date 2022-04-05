Brokerages Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

VVNT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,201. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 448,222 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 441,073 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $3,583,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth $3,208,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth $2,855,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

