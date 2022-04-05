Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.40. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.