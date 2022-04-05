Brokerages Expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$1.42 EPS

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,366 shares of company stock worth $309,242. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.