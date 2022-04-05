Brokerages Expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$1.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,366 shares of company stock worth $309,242. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.