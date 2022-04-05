Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Bancolombia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.