Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will report $100.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.70 million to $101.61 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $70.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $408.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $410.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $439.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DCOM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 97,518 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.