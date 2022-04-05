Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. Entegris has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

