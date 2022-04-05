Brokerages Expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IronNet.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,793,487.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,319 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRNT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,941. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

