Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

