Brokerages Expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qurate Retail.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

QRTEA stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

