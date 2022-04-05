Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $2.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.15.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Saia by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Saia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter.

Saia stock traded down $13.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.77. 747,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.64. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

