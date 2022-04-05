Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 855,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 268.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $788,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

