Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.14). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skylight Health Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 297,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,756. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

