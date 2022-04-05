Brokerages Set Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target at $24.00

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Absci alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. 215,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,171. Absci has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,111.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Absci will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $7,345,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.