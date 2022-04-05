Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

