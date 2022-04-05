Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $115.13

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.41. 3,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. BlackLine has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

