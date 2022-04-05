Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Target Price at $6.06

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDTX shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

CDTX stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

