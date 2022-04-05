Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT at $107.50

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $87.80 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.66.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

