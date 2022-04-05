Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) PT at $68.00

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,613. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.
About Evergy (Get Rating)
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evergy (EVRG)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.