Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) PT at $68.00

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,613. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

