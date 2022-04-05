Brokerages Set Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Price Target at $31.25

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

GSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of GSL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $934.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $4,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $7,910,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.