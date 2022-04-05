Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $334.22

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.22.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,279,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after acquiring an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $259.76. 161,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 1.45. Globant has a 1-year low of $202.58 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.12.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

