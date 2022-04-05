Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $252.73

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.73.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.21. 7,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,824. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

