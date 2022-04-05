Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $252.73

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.73.
LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LHX stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.21. 7,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,824. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.
About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
