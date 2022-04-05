Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $110.14

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,659. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.62.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

