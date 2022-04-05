Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $240.05

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,313. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

