Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $91.50

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

