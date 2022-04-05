Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $91.50

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
