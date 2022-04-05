Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target at $36.25

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 609,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,308. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

