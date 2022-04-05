Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Target Price at $19.44

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CURV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 5,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,781. Torrid has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

