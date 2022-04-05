Brokers Issue Forecasts for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 498.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.