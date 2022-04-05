Brokers Offer Predictions for Charah Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charah Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

