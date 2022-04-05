Brokers Offer Predictions for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

