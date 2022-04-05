Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.46.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP.UN stock opened at C$50.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65. The company has a market cap of C$13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$39.24 and a twelve month high of C$55.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.64%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.