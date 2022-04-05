Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $5.08 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.