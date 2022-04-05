Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 3.3%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 23 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 348,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

