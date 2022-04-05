Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. The company has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. Cabot will also gain from acquisitions. The NSCC Carbon black plant acquisition will support its growth objectives and broaden its capabilities. The buyout of Shenzhen Sanshun has also expanded its capabilities in the high-growth batteries market. The Tokai Carbon buyout will also boost its Battery Materials product line. It also remains committed to return cash to its shareholders. However, higher raw material costs are likely to impact fiscal second quarter results. Higher energy and gas costs may hurt margins The chip shortage is still affecting the automotive market.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

