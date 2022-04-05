Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a volume of 11,200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £6.96 million and a PE ratio of 31.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.16.

Get Cadogan Petroleum alerts:

About Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.