Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

CALA opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 402,972 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

