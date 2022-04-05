Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,484. Camden National has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $689.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Camden National by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

