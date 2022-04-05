Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE CCO traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 706,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,741. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.80. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.50 and a 52 week high of C$37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 over the last 90 days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

