Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

CU opened at C$38.21 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.76 and a twelve month high of C$38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.64. The stock has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.58.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

