Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($89.01) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.79 ($78.89).

ETR:COK opened at €56.65 ($62.25) on Monday. Cancom has a one year low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a one year high of €64.82 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

