Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Buys $484,800.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cannae stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.79. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

