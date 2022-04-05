Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($2.68) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRNX. JMP Securities upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.47. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,989 shares of company stock valued at $544,183. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

