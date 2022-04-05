Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
NexImmune stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.23. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 259.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in NexImmune during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
