Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NexImmune stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.23. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 30,000 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Grant Verstandig bought 18,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 259.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in NexImmune during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

