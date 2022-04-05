Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $26.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 373,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,078. The firm has a market cap of $675.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

