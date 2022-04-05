CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered CareCloud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MTBC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

